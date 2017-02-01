Your target audience is online right now
Uncover new, hyper-targeted advertising and outreach opportunities to reach your future customers.
Powerful apps to find your audience online
Find highly relevant ad placements, social profiles, link building and outreach opportunities
Web Search
In one search Adzoola reveals:
Top ranking pages
Websites and pages that rank for your chosen keywords. These pages are where your target audience goes.
AdWords placements
Pages showing ads from AdWords. You can target these pages with ads specific to that page or website.
Social media profiles
Find social media profiles associated with the websites ranking for your chosen keywords.
Direct ad buys
Opportunities to advertise directly on websites, rather than through a third party ad platform.
Promoted content networks
See if your market gets exposure to content promotion engines like Outbrain and Taboola.
YouTube videos
YouTube videos appearing in the results, so you know it’s possible to rank your video in Google.
Video Search and Channel Explorer
Find relevant videos and channels
Immediately reduce the costs of your video advertising. Increase relevance and response. How? Only target the videos and channels speaking to your target audience.
One Video Search in Adzoola reveals all the information you need to find ultra relevant videos and channels speaking to your target audience
One Video Search in Adzoola reveals all the information you need to find ultra relevant videos and channels:
- What videos rank in the top 50 for the keywords you choose.
- Youtube videos or channels in your market that you can target with advertising.
- Video statistics and info such as title, views, channel name, post date and description.
- Channel details across all posted videos.
Rank
Find the videos that rank in the top 50 for your targeted keywords.
Videos & channels in your market
Target these with ads or outreach.
Statistics
Video statistics and metrics such as title, views, channel name, post date, description and much more.
Video Results:
- Rank in Youtube
- Views
- Keyword
- Video title
- Video description
- Channel name
- How long ago the video was published
Channel Results:
- Channel name
- How long ago the channel was created
- Channel views
- Number of channel subscribers
- Number of videos published
Explore Channel Statistics
Get even more data and statistics about YouTube channels you would like to advertising on, collaborate with or get content ideas from.
Analyse data on up to 100 channels at a time
Sort and filter statistics for those channels
Recently posted videos
Live, up to the minute data on recently posted videos.
Most popular videos
See the channel’s most viewed videos.
Most discussed videos
Videos with the most comments
Videos with most likes
Videos attracting the most love.
Videos with most dislikes
Find out which videos viewers hated!
Save hours of manual work
Adzoola saves hours of manual work by combing the web based on your search criteria. Use the Quick Search tool to find targeted placements in seconds. Alternatively use the Power Search tool to get a larger number of opportunities and more detailed results.
Use sorting and filtering to narrow down the results to your specifications.
Create folders and media lists to manage multiple projects. No need to export the results until you’re ready to start creating the campaign on your chosen platform(s).
Increase ROI by being more relevant
If you’re using the Google Display Network, you’ll know of the frustration of appearing on irrelevant websites, wasting precious ad spend. Stop that right now, use Adzoola and only target websites that are relevant.
If you haven’t used the Google Display Network, or think it doesn’t work for you, give Adzoola a try and see how it finds new opportunities you would otherwise miss.
And everyone in this business knows time is money; search faster, target accurately, save money.
Manage multiple projects and campaigns with ease
As an agency or in-house marketer you’ll appreciate the ability to save searches, create hand-picked lists of potential advertising or outreach opportunities and keep it all organised in project folders.
Campaigns can change shape rapidly so we’ve made it easy for you to move saved searches, media lists and folders around – it’s as easy as drag and drop.
Who is this for?
Digital Marketers
Get rockstar results by increasing the relevance of your video ads and connecting with your perfect prospects.
Digital PR/Outreach Specialists
Find the perfect partners for promotions and collaborations with websites or YouTube channel owners.
Social Media Marketers
Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Google Plus. Find the social profiles for hundreds of websites from one keyword search.
Content Marketers
Get ideas for content. Explore your market to find high-ranking pages. Or investigate YouTube channels to see their most popular videos. Use this data to create your own content.
One simple price
Super Early Bird Plan
Access all our current tools at a special, limited time, early bird price.
$69
Per month