Where they goWhat they watch

Adzoola uncovers hyper-targeted advertising and outreach opportunities to reach your future customers

Powerful apps to find your audience online

Find highly relevant ad placements, social profiles, link building and outreach opportunities

Web Search

In one search Adzoola reveals:

Top ranking pages

Websites and pages that rank for your chosen keywords. These pages are where your target audience goes.

AdWords placements

Pages showing ads from AdWords. You can target these pages with ads specific to that page or website.

Social media profiles

Find social media profiles associated with the websites ranking for your chosen keywords.

Direct ad buys

Opportunities to advertise directly on websites, rather than through a third party ad platform.

Promoted content networks

See if your market gets exposure to content promotion engines like Outbrain and Taboola.

YouTube videos

YouTube videos appearing in the results, so you know it’s possible to rank your video in Google.

Video Search and Channel Explorer

Find relevant videos and channels

Immediately reduce the costs of your video advertising. Increase relevance and response. How? Only target the videos and channels speaking to your target audience.

In just seconds, find up to 1,000 videos and hundreds of channels your target audience is actually watching or subscribed to.

Advertise alongside them using a YouTube placements campaign. Or reach out to the channel owner directly to build your own colloborative or promotional relationship.

One video search = hundreds of opportunities

One Video Search in Adzoola reveals all the information you need to find ultra relevant videos and channels speaking to your target audience

One Video Search in Adzoola reveals all the information you need to find ultra relevant videos and channels:

  • What videos rank in the top 50 for the keywords you choose.
  • Youtube videos or channels in your market that you can target with advertising.
  • Video statistics and info such as title, views, channel name, post date and description.
  • Channel details across all posted videos.

Rank

Find the videos that rank in the top 50 for your targeted keywords.

Videos & channels in your market

Target these with ads or outreach.

Statistics

Video statistics and metrics such as title, views, channel name, post date, description and much more.

12 Columns of Data. Instant Filters

In one video search (takes seconds) you'll get access to 7 columns of data about the videos in the results and 5 columns of data about the channels that posted them.

Video Results:

  • Rank in Youtube
  • Views
  • Keyword
  • Video title
  • Video description
  • Channel name
  • How long ago the video was published

Channel Results:

  • Channel name
  • How long ago the channel was created
  • Channel views
  • Number of channel subscribers
  • Number of videos published

Explore Channel Statistics

Get even more data and statistics about YouTube channels you would like to advertising on, collaborate with or get content ideas from.

Analyse data on up to 100 channels at a time

Sort and filter statistics for those channels

E

Recently posted videos

Live, up to the minute data on recently posted videos.

Most popular videos

See the channel’s most viewed videos.

w

Most discussed videos

Videos with the most comments

Videos with most likes

Videos attracting the most love.

Videos with most dislikes

Find out which videos viewers hated!

Save hours of manual work

Adzoola saves hours of manual work by combing the web based on your search criteria. Use the Quick Search tool to find targeted placements in seconds. Alternatively use the Power Search tool to get a larger number of opportunities and more detailed results.

Use sorting and filtering to narrow down the results to your specifications.

Create folders and media lists to manage multiple projects. No need to export the results until you’re ready to start creating the campaign on your chosen platform(s).

Increase ROI by being more relevant

If you’re using the Google Display Network, you’ll know of the frustration of appearing on irrelevant websites, wasting precious ad spend. Stop that right now, use Adzoola and only target websites that are relevant.

If you haven’t used the Google Display Network, or think it doesn’t work for you, give Adzoola a try and see how it finds new opportunities you would otherwise miss.

And everyone in this business knows time is money; search faster, target accurately, save money.

Manage multiple projects and campaigns with ease

As an agency or in-house marketer you’ll appreciate the ability to save searches, create hand-picked lists of potential advertising or outreach opportunities and keep it all organised in project folders.

Campaigns can change shape rapidly so we’ve made it easy for you to move saved searches, media lists and folders around – it’s as easy as drag and drop.

Who is this for?

Digital Marketers

Get rockstar results by increasing the relevance of your video ads and connecting with your perfect prospects.

Digital PR/Outreach Specialists

Find the perfect partners for promotions and collaborations with websites or YouTube channel owners.

w

Social Media Marketers

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Google Plus. Find the social profiles for hundreds of websites from one keyword search.

i

Content Marketers

Get ideas for content. Explore your market to find high-ranking pages. Or investigate YouTube channels to see their most popular videos. Use this data to create your own content.

